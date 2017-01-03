Sasini names new MD amid tough economic environment, declining profits

Corporate News

Sasini managing director Stephen Githiga. PHOTO | FILE

Listed agricultural firm Sasini has turned to the insurance sector for new leadership with the appointment of Stephen Githiga as its new managing director.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the company said that Mr Githiga took office on January 1, stepping into the shoes of Mr Moses Changwony who retired in December.

Mr Githiga has extensive experience in the insurance sector having served as managing director of First Assurance from 2003 to 2016.

He exited First Assurance after Barclays Africa bought a 63.3 per cent stake in the insurance firm.

Mr Githiga will now be charged with steering Sasini to profitability in a tough economic environment.

In December, the company issued a profit warning for the year ended September 2016.

The drop in profitability was attributed to the effect of a one-off gain on a land sale that had massively boosted the Sasini’s earnings in 2015.