Savannah Cement reopens plant with eye on raising output

Savannah Cement plant in Athi River. FILE PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Local cement manufacturer Savannah Cement has resumed operations after a two week closure for plant maintenance as it eyes the region's growing demand for cement amid an infrastructure boom.

The company’s managing director Ronald Ndegwa said they had adopted a festive season closure to minimise disruption of supply to their customers in Kenya and across the region.

He said ongoing plans to double their production capacity to 2.4 million tonnes was on course with the aim of meeting growing demand from core markets.

Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda and Tanzania have ongoing multi-billion shilling infrastructure projects as well as private construction plans underway.