Scangroup hires former Redhouse executive

Listed advertising and communications agency, WPP Scangroup has appointed Robert Ng’ang’a as its new creative head.

Mr Ng’ang’a has headed creative departments in various agencies including Redhouse Group, Scanad and RedSky.

“Robert brings over 15 years of experience to the role and joins WPP Scangroup’s robust award winning creative team. In his most recent assignments, he has been the creative mind behind the iconic campaigns for Tusker, Tusker Lite and Google.

In his new role, he will oversee the creative team, and will be responsible for creative output,” said the firm.

WPP Scangroup describes itself as “the largest marketing and communication group operating a multi-agency model across multiple disciplines in sub-Saharan Africa”.

With services including media planning and buying, public relations, market research, experiential and digital, it is also the only marketing services company listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Scangroup and WPP entered a partnership in 2006, months after its listing on the NSE.

This partnership included WPP taking up a minority stake in Scangroup as part of its efforts to expand its footprint in Africa.

In 2013, WPP acquired additional shares in Scangroup Limited in Kenya, increasing its interest to 50.1 percent.