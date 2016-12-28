Semi-arid lands wonder tree provides new income streams for impoverished households

Corporate News

Maize inter cropped with melia volkensii trees. PHOTO | COURTESY

In Kenya’s semi-arid regions grappling with climate change, rural communities are turning their attention to growing the drought tolerant melia volkensii (mukau) tree.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This fast maturing hardwood tree — dubbed the mahogany of the dry lands — has multiple uses and its timber is in high demand and lucrative.

Currently, a foot of melia volkensii wood costs about Sh60 to Sh70, which is double the price of wood from other species.

A recent survey carried out in Kitui town by researchers from the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (Kefri) showed wood products made from melia volkensii timber cost 40 to 50 per cent more than those from cypress and pine wood.

The wood is durable, termite and decay resistant, can be used in interior panelling, and to make floor tiles, rafters, and frames.

According to Albert Luvanda, a Principal Research Officer with Kefri in Kitui, melia volkensii’s wood is comparable to Elgon teak or camphor.

That has made the tree be over-exploited in forests, and created the need to replenish it, in its indigenous ecologies.

Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Meru, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Marsabit, Kibwezi, Isiolo and Mandera are some ecological regions the tree is suited to grow.

These regions are at altitudes of between 350 and 1,700 meters, and receive 300 to 800mm of annual rains which can sustain melia volkensii growth, according to Kefri studies. “It requires very little water to grow, and if you plant it at the onset of the rainy season, you don’t need to water it,” said Luvanda.

Melia volkensii is also suited to growing in soils that drain water properly, like the sandy loam soil.

This fast maturing hardwood tree, dubbed the mahogany of dry lands, has multiple uses and its timber is in high demand.

In Kitui, where Kefri is working with local communities interested in planting the melia volkensii tree, drought frequency has intensified in recent years.

The region experiences a drought every two years while in the 1990 it occurred after about five years, said Luvanda.

For Kefri, melia volkensii is proving economically and environmentally viable as it cushions against climate change and provides profitable timber.