Service disruption as Telkom Kenya upgrades network

Corporate News

Telkom Kenya has issued a service interruption alert as it began a countrywide upgrade of its network in a bid to give customers clearer voice calls and faster Internet browsing speeds.

The Helios-backed telco said that customers will face service interruptions during the network upgrade scheduled to be completed on Saturday.

Telkom’s network modernisation and upgrade kicked off yesterday starting with Ongata Rongai and Karen, and will be done in a phased approach to cover its areas of operation in Kenya. The telco declined to reveal the amount invested and the contractor undertaking the network upgrade.

“This first phase of our countrywide network upgrade should be complete by the end of this month. Service interruption will be experienced in the morning hours during this period,” Telkom Kenya said in a statement.

“Our customers should be able to enjoy an improved experience on mobile voice and data service at the end of this exercise,” said the telco.