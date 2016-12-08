Seven Seas bets on healthcare solutions after Toyota, GE deals

Corporate News

Mr Mike Macharia, Seven Seas Technologies chief executive. PHOTO | FILE

The venture capital arm of Japanese multinational Toyota Tsusho recently invested Sh300 million for a 9.5 per cent stake in the home-grown tech firm Seven Seas Technologies.

Toyota Tsusho is coming into Seven Seas Technologies at a time when the company is aggressively expanding to offer technology services in the health sector.

The Business Daily recently interviewed the Seven Seas chief executive Mike Macharia on the company’s future prospects.

What does the Toyota Tsusho investment mean for Seven Seas?

From our point of view, the investment shows confidence in the country — that global multinationals are willing to come and look at SMEs and to help them scale up to become globally competitive.

It puts us on a sort of accelerated journey to maturity. A company like ours is always looking for capital for growth.

Are there any specific projects towards which the money will go?

I think one of the areas we will work with Toyota is primary healthcare. We want to use technology to help transform the base of the pyramid in health services.

How can you remove the queues at government hospitals, for instance?

As a nation we have not figured out how to deliver primary healthcare and this is an area where technology can help.

What specific technological solutions do you have in mind?

There is currently no technological hospital referral system in Kenya. The system today is typically manual. It would be more efficient if you had a digital database that kept track of hospital resources and capabilities.

Patients could be referred to the closest hospitals that are best able to serve them. Currently, we all just pitch tent at KNH (Kenyatta National Hospital).

Telemedicine is an emerging area of growth. It is an area that we think is going to be the next flagship and this is going to be driven by lack of labour or rather lack of labour that is not extremely mobile.