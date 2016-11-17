Sh500,000 penalty for keeping chickens in Nakuru without permit

Corporate News

A poultry farm: Nakuru residents keeping more than 30 chickens are soon likely to seek the nod of the county government. PHOTO | FILE

Nakuru residents keeping more than 30 chickens without permission from the county government will be liable to a fine of Sh500,000 or a year behind bars if a new Bill is passed by county assembly.

The Nakuru County Urban Agriculture Promotion and Regulation Bill provides that any resident may keep 30 or less chickens without seeking permission from the county government.

But more than that number will require clearance.

The Bill was read for the second time on Wednesday by the chairman of Agriculture Committee Joseph Mwangi Waithaka.

It states that before granting authority to keep the birds, the county government will inspect the land.

“The county government shall in addition to any other considerations, take into account the number of poultry that may be kept on any piece of land in relation to the size and location of that piece of land, the prevention of nuisance and the protection of public health,” states the Bill.

At the same time, it will now be a legal requirement to vaccinate pets like cats and dogs against diseases. Any breach would attract a fine.

Besides, the Bill proposes hefty fines for people who pollute or cause environmental degradation and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of not more than Sh500,000 or imprisonment for a term of not more than 18 months or both.

In a bid to deter repeat offenders, the Bill further proposes that any person who causes pollution or environmental degradation shall meet the cost of revamping the areas affected and pay for health effects.

Burning of agricultural garbage will also require permission from the devolved unit and the National Environment Council. Offenders will also pay a fine of Sh500,000 or a jail term of 24 months or both.

Mr Waithaka said the Bill seeks to provide household security, alleviate poverty, create employment, establish and sustain agricultural business.

To promote urban agriculture, the county government is focusing on value addition of produce, allocating land for leasing or purchase.

Other incentives include exempting urban farmers from paying taxes while selling, marketing and transporting produce within the county.