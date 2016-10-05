South Africa’s ShowMax takes on Netflix with Kenya launch

Corporate News

Competition in Kenya’s pay-TV market is set to heat up following the entry of South African Internet video streaming service ShowMax.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Internet giant Naspers-owned ShowMax, which is a subscription video-on-demand (VOD)service supplying a wide range of TV shows and movies to over 65 countries, will be seeking a slice of the Kenyan movie lovers pie.

The firm said it will seek to distinguish its Kenyan product by laying emphasis on local content.

“This is a new concept in Internet TV - it’s a mobile-first, data-optimised product that will offer reduced data consumption with savings of up to 75 per cent, with specific focus on local content paid through M-Pesa,” said a brief from ShowMax ahead of Wednesday’s launch.

“For one monthly fee, users will watch as much as they want on a wide range of devices from smartphones and tablets to computers and smart TVs. Customers are able to pick what and when they want to watch, and there are no ad breaks,” it said.

Naspers, the African media giant that owns MultiChoice, launched ShowMax-- initially targeting the South African market-- in August last year. It has since spread its wings in over 30 African countries.

The service can be accessed on Showmax.com on smart TVs or through the Showmax mobile application available for iOS and Android.

According to ShowMax, its catalogue has close to 10,000 hours of content that is spread across approximately 15,000 episodes and movies. It claims that this is the biggest video -on-demand catalogue in Africa.

ShowMax becomes the second VOD service to launch in Kenya after Netflix which opened up its services to most of the world the beginning of this year.

It’s also coming out ahead of Econet Wireless’ Kwese TV which is set to hit the Kenyan market and will broadcast the highly popular English premier league football matches.