Sidian Bank Q3 profit falls 22pc as operating, interest expenses rise

Sidian Bank has reported its net profit for the nine months to September has dropped by more than a fifth as high operating and interest expenses depressed gains from a vehicle lending partnership it signed with taxi-hailing company Uber.

The Centum-owned bank formerly known as K-Rep saw its quarter-three fall 22 per cent from the previous year’s Sh281.3 million as total operating expenses grew by Sh399 million to close the period at Sh1.71 billion.

These higher expenses were mainly from staff costs which increased 29.1 per cent to Sh563 million and provisions for bad loans which also increased by Sh75 million to Sh244.4 million.

The tier three lender paid more to access customers’ deposits totalling Sh14.8 billion, with the interest on these funds closing the period under review at Sh723.9 million, an 18 per cent jump from 2015.

“Our higher operating expenses resulted from us implementing our transformation agenda. This included upgrading our mobile and Internet banking systems, refurbishing branches and training staff,” Titus Karanja, Sidian Bank managing director, told the Business Daily in a telephone interview.

The bank’s loan book closed the period at Sh13.9 billion, 15.8 per cent higher than last year’s Sh12.08 billion. The loan book was, however, dented by a Sh300 million write-off of longstanding provisions.

The high operating and interest expenses dented the interest income gains that the lender made from a Sh10 billion deal with Uber which has seen Sidian lend more than 100 vehicles to the taxi hailing company’s drivers.

Sidian’s income from loans in the nine months to September grew by Sh475 million to Sh2.2 billion due to “strategic partnerships with Uber and medical equipment financier Medical Credit Fund (MCF).”

The bank now projects to close the year having provided vehicle purchasing loans to at least 200 Uber drivers. Sidian in July committed to lending Sh2 billion to about 2,500 private medical services providers.

The funds will be used to purchase or maintain medical equipment, expand facilities as well as facilitate technical training from MCF.

Mr Karanja told the Business Daily that the bank last week completed the laying-off of about 108 employees in cost-cutting efforts, adding that the action will cost the lender slightly more than the Sh70 million originally planned.

“We completed the voluntary retirement exercise in the third week of November. The impact of this will be felt in the current quarter.