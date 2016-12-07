Siginon resumes operations in South Sudan, eyes expansion into Ethiopia

Corporate News

A Kenyan-based logistics firm, Siginon Group, has resumed operations in South Sudan six months after it suspended its services in the world’s youngest nation due to political violence.

Siginon Group managing director Meshack Kipturgo said on Wednesday it was hit by customer order cancellations when the unrest was reported in South Sudan earlier in the year.

“We lost business in South Sudan, but now we have resumed especially moving humanitarian cargo for various organisations,” said Mr Kipturgo.

Prior to the political violence in Juba, the country had become a lucrative destination, especially for logistics firms cashing in on business opportunities to enhance their earnings.

Speaking at a media briefing in Nairobi to give insight into the firm’s cargo business plans for next year, Mr Kipturgo said Siginon is also targeting the Ethiopian market.

He said Ethiopia is emerging as another credible hub for Eastern Africa and with a population of more than 85 million people and being a landlocked country, Djibouti cannot cope with their cargo and this is the opportunity they are targeting.

“Lapsset project will open up northern Kenya and a lot of cargo will be moved to Ethiopia, and with on-time completion of the major infrastructure projects this will provide huge impetus to the whole logistics industry,” he said.

Latest data from the International Monetary Fund indicates that Ethiopia’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow from $61.62 billion in 2015 to $69.21 billion this year, narrowly beating Kenya’s output, which is expected to rise from $63.39 billion to $69.17 billion over the same period.

This has been elevated by massive government spending on infrastructure that has kept Ethiopia on the list of the world’s fastest- growing economies in the past 10 years.

The company also plans to move its head office from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Other opportunities the firm is banking on to boost its earnings include oil and gas exploration activities in Turkana County as an emerging sector that has created demand for logistics services such as transporting, warehousing and clearance.

“We anticipate increased demand from our customers and we have recently acquired additional trucks ahead of completion of standard gauge railway.

“We are also expanding our Mombasa and Nairobi facilities and building capacity in human resource within the company,” he said.

The anticipated direct United States (US) flights will boost perishables exports into the world’s largest economy.