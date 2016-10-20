Slovakia IT firm opens Nairobi hub to tap State deals

Corporate News

Cyber security risks are rising due to increased access to the Internet. PHOTO | FILE

Slovakia-based IT security firm Eset has opened a Nairobi office to act as its regional hub.

The tech firm is eyeing State contracts to supply IT security services to various government agencies that are increasingly moving their services online.

Eset also offers public servants cyber security training to curb potentially damaging cyber-attacks in government installations.

The Slovakia firm supplies Internet security software and anti-virus solutions for businesses in various sectors including finance and banking, healthcare, education as well as the public sector.

“Over the past four years the government has been running almost everything on information communication technology.

“For instance, people are paying for parking tickets through mobile money services, the government is also extending its services to the locals through Huduma Centres while the school laptops programme is underway,” said Eset Kenya country manager Tony Njoroge in an interview.

“While the government’s effort to ensure delivery of services through technology is laudable, it must also ensure that the back end is secure too — that our personal information or sensitive data is not under any form of threat.”

Eset’s security software products are used by more than 100 million people and institutions in about 180 countries globally. It has more than 1,000 employees worldwide.

The Department of Defence, the Treasury, Immigration Department and Registrar of Persons, the National Environment Trust Fund are among government agencies that have come under cyber-attack in the recent past.

Eset’s clients include small and medium enterprises and corporates found locally through its network of distributors in Kenya.

The firm is also eyeing individuals with its IT security services. It is set to start selling the first locally available over-the-counter product — Eset Smart Security version 10 — in November targeting individuals at Sh1,700.

Individual clients have the alternative of buying the product on the Internet.