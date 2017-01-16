Social media war puts spotlight on EADB despite high ratings

Corporate News

Ms Vivienne Apopo, the EADB director-general. PHOTO | FILE

As corporate civil wars go, Kampala-based East African Development Bank (EADB) has opened a new front that has left its owners — the East African Community member-states — in a governance quandary.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The EADB has since mid-last year been embroiled in a bitter internal war pitting its faceless employees against director-general Vivienne Apopo, who is accused of mismanaging the bank and running a lone-ranger operation.

The war, mainly fought on the social media and blogs, has continued to pile pressure on the EADB board, which responded late last year by commissioning accounting firm Ernst & Young to audit the bank’s management and governance processes.

What makes the EADB’s internal war unique is the fact that Ms Apopo, an experienced finance expert who took over as CEO eight years ago, has presided over the bank’s best years in terms of its financial health.

When Ms Apopo became CEO in January 2009, the EADB was an institution on life support, saddled with a huge mountain of non-performing loans and a thin assets base that had made it irrelevant in East Africa’s vibrant development financing market.

The global ratings agency Fitch had in 2007 downgraded the EADB to near junk status — a position that made it impossible to mobilise new funds for its lending operations.

Stable outlook

Fast forward to 2015, the latest year in which the bank was assessed, and Moody’s gave the EADB a Baa3 long-term rating with a stable outlook. Moody’s said the rating was based on the bank’s possession of adequate capital buffers, modest gearing ratios, and the very low levels of non-performing loans.

The EADB’s paid-up capital stood at $185.78 million in December 2015, a near double growth compared to $99.87 million in 2009.

In the eight years to December 2015, the mountain of toxic loans at the regional development finance institution dropped to 0.75 per cent from a high of 32 per cent in 2010, according to official data.

Moody’s commented in its ratings report that “the bank’s key strengths are its strong capital buffers which remain among the highest in the multilateral development bank universe.”

“The low level of non-performing loans and the high level of provision coverage means the bank remains well-positioned to absorb losses,” the New York-based ratings agency said in its latest research note dated July 2016.

“Although rising loan growth will lead to a modest deterioration of capital and leverage ratios, this is in line with our expectations, and will be partly offset by additional equity injections from new shareholders.”

This is just about the time that the internal wars, which began with the publication on blogs of a long memo alleged to have been written by the bank’s employees to the board.

The memo, whose authors remain unknown to date, accuses Ms Apopo of among other things mismanaging the bank by rejecting many good loan applications approved by her juniors thereby leaving a large fraction of the bank’s assets idle.