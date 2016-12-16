Software firm Turnkey Africa eyes marine insurance windfall

Corporate News

Local software manufacturer Turnkey Africa has set up a new online platform targeting insurance companies and brokers.

This comes as the January 1, 2017 deadline for importers to procure local marine insurance fast approaches.

The firm said in a statement that the portal, known as TurnQuest Marine, is a cloud-based service designed within a broader system of applications specifically developed for insurance businesses and stakeholders including the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

It added the portal is integrated with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), IRA, Kenya Revenue Authority’s Simba System and the National Electronic Single Window System (TradeNet) operated by Kenya Trade Network Agency (Kentrade.

“Kenya has slightly over 50 insurance companies and about double that number of brokers. With the new law taking effect they all need a system that they can easily register into, access from as many locations as possible, integrate with their own existing processes for payments and finally deliver a seamless service to both importers and the agents involved in the whole value chain,” said Turnkey Africa chief executive officer Kizito Makatiani.

Exceptional circumstances

The law prohibits placement of marine insurance in the hands of foreigners except in exceptional circumstances.

Insurance companies in the general business have been aggressively positioning themselves by unveiling portals to take advantage of the opportunity that is expected to boost their premiums by about Sh17 billion.

About 90 per cent of cargo import insurance is currently handled by foreign firms, with importers paying the premiums as part of a package (cost, insurance and freight (CIF) to exporters who handle the underwriting.

Most of them have launched portals through which they hope to target new business from importers.

Mr Makatiani said that Turnkey Africa’s TurnQuest marine portal is also usable by insurance brokers who are able to compare the quotes from various insurance companies and deliver the best to their clients.