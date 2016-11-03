Sri-Lanka firm stops award of Sh3.5bn KTDA power tenders

Corporate News

High Court Judge Msagha Mbogholi also granted temporary orders stopping the re-advertisement of the tender, pending hearing of the case. PHOTO | FILE

A Sri-Lanka based firm has alleged bias in the tendering and eventual award of the proposed Sh3.5 billion tender for power projects in Kericho, Bomet and Embu counties.

Hydropower International (PVT) Ltd on Thursday filed an urgent application and obtained temporarily orders stopping the project owners, Kenya Tea Development Agency (Holdings) Ltd and its subsidiary, Kenya Tea Development Agency Power Company Ltd, from proceeding to sign any contract in relation to the contested project.

“The defendants are hereby stopped from re-advertising, requesting for or receiving any proposals, bids and tender applications, concerning the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the proposed projects pending hearing of the application,” said Justice Mbogholi.

KTDA Power Company Ltd, a subsidiary of KTDA Ltd, has been charged with the implementation of the proposed Chemosit (2.5MW), Kipsonoi I (3.6MW) and Rupingazi (1.8 MW) Small Hydropower Projects located on Rivers Chemosit, Kipsonoi and Rupingazi in Kericho, Bomet and Embu Counties respectively.

KTDA Power Company Ltd is undertaking the projects on behalf of Settet Power Company Ltd, and Thuchi Power Company Ltd, which are its Regional Power Companies (RPCs).