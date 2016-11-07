StanChart Kenya banks on wealth arm to boost income

Corporate News

The bank has set aside Sh15 million for the promotion that seeks to reward 150 clients on a weekly basis. PHOTO | FILE

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya is banking on its wealth management arm to cover for revenue drop that could come with the recent law that capped interest rates chargeable on borrowers.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The bank on Monday launched a holiday promotion in partnership with Sarova, Kempinski, Serena and Acacia Hotels that will see it push the penetration of its products in Kenya.

Clients subscribing to the lender’s wealth and bancassurance products from yesterday stand a chance to win a holiday at the partner hotels over the next two months.

The bank has set aside Sh15 million for the promotion that seeks to reward 150 clients on a weekly basis. Clients opening salary accounts also stand to win holiday discount vouchers.

“In the wake of interest rate regime we are looking to diversify our revenue streams and to deepen our relationship with our clients. We are pushing to increase penetration of our wealth products that help clients to directly grow their riches through local and foreign bonds or mutual funds; products that offer very good interest rates. And to also help them to protect wealth through various insurance products,” said David Idoru, Executive Director and Head, Retail Banking Kenya and East Africa.

The bank hopes to use the promotion to push for the awareness of the alternative investment options and other services.