StarTimes lobbies for approvals to build Africa head offices in Nairobi

Corporate News

StarTimes president Pang Xinxing. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Chinese pay-television firm StarTimes Media is lobbying to get approvals for the construction of its Africa headquarters in Karen, a multi-billion shilling project that has stalled since it was first announced more than two years ago.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

StarTimes in 2014 announced that it would build its Sh6.9 billion Africa headquarters in Nairobi. Although a five-acre parcel of land has been acquired in Karen, construction is yet to commence in earnest.

A delegation from StarTimes, which included company president Pang Xinxing, last week asked ICT secretary Joe Mucheru to facilitate “the ease of processing relevant documents” for the project.

Delays in construction mean that there is a danger of the facility being relocated to another African country.

“They’ve been trying to build for three years, but they haven’t been given the go-ahead by the county authorities. Nigeria and Tanzania are bidding to get these headquarters,” said Mr Mucheru in an interview.

The Chinese firm has offices in 14 African countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa and Mozambique.

Although each of these country offices has some autonomy over its operations, the units currently report directly to Beijing.

The African headquarters would be charged with co-ordinating operations in all these African markets. The 26,000 square metre facility is supposed to house a broadcast centre with studios dedicated to local content production.

During the discussions with the ICT secretary, there was a proposal to move the headquarters to the central business district on the land currently owned by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation to sidestep the stumbling blocks facing construction in Karen.

The KBC and StarTimes would then share the office space.

StarTimes entered the Kenyan market in 2010 to take advantage of the then impending digital migration by targeting middle and lower income audiences. The market was at the time dominated by South Africa’s Multichoice.

StarTimes is seeking growth of pay-TV in rural areas having partnered with the government to provide free digital television to 120 households in Kajiado County.

Kenya’s pay-TV market has become increasingly competitive in the last one year.