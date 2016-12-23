State agencies CEO exits beat listed firms

Corporate News
December 22 2016
Sammy Makove – left Insurance Regulatory Authority in November
Mbuvi Ngunze – the besieged KQ boss isexpected to quit early next year
Paul Muthaura - confirmed as CMA chief executive in April after serving in an acting capacity since 1 July, 2012
Catherine Mturi-Wairi – Kenya Ports Authority MD took office in July
Johnny Andersen – the Norwegian last month took over the Kenya Airports Authority as managing director
Betty Addero Radier –appointed the new Kenya Tourism Board managing director in October
Aldo Mareuse – named Telkom Kenya boss in June after Helios bought out French firm Orange
Dan Kagwe – took over as Postmaster General at Posta in July
Nana Gecaga, a kin of Uhuru Kenyatta, was last week appointed managing director of Kenyatta International Convention Centre
Parmain ole Narikae – the former executive at Chase Bank is now managing director at Kenya Industrial Estates
Margaret Rugut Kibogy - Kenya Dairy Board chief effective May
Josiah Moriasi Arabu – took over in November as CEO at graft-tainted Youth Enterprise Development Fund
Mercy Gathigia – new boss at Kenya National Examinations Council which was named in chickengate scandal
Wilfred Mutuku Musau, CEO, National Bank of Kenya
Troubled National Bank of Kenya in October confirmed acting boss Wilfred Mutuku Musau as the chief executive of the lender for a five-year term.
Mr Musau, previously the bank’s director, retail and premium banking, had been acting CEO at National Bank since April following the acrimonious sacking of Munir Sheikh Ahmed.
His comes at a time National Bank is in a storm sparked by declining earnings, capital inadequacy, mounting volume of toxic loans, and corporate governance queries.
The new NBK boss will now be tasked with turning around the mid-sized lender back to profitability, raise fresh shareholder capital, review risk control, and enforce strict governance rules.
NBK’s total capital to total risk-weighted assets ratio stood at 12.6 per cent as at September 2016, which is 1.9 percentage points below the Central Bank of Kenya statutory minimum of 14.5 per cent.
It reported quarter three net earnings had tumbled to Sh521 million from Sh2.25 billion in September 2015.
Mr Musau is expected to finalise talks on getting Sh4.4 billion shareholder loan from the National Social Security Fund (Sh3 billion), and Sh1.4 billion from the National Treasury to help capitalise the bank.
Simon Ole Nkeri, Chief Executive, EAPCC
Simon Peter ole Nkeri took over as Portland boss in August to succeed Kephar Tande who had been at the helm for six years.
His tenure comes at a time the East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) battles headwinds related to declining earnings, bankruptcy, accounting fraud, corporate governance queries.
Portland’s operating loss nearly doubled to Sh1.58 billion in the year to June amid a soaring wage bill that has forced the company to cut 1,000 jobs, two-thirds of its workforce. The firm’s liabilities, at Sh4.96 billion, have grossly exceeded its Sh2.1 billion assets base, rendering Portland Cement insolvent.
The firm has hired Ernst & Young to carry out a forensic audit on inventory losses estimated at Sh900 million linked to staff theft and alleged cooking of books.