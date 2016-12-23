State agencies CEO exits beat listed firms

In Summary

NEW CEOs

Sammy Makove – left Insurance Regulatory Authority in November

Mbuvi Ngunze – the besieged KQ boss isexpected to quit early next year

Paul Muthaura - confirmed as CMA chief executive in April after serving in an acting capacity since 1 July, 2012

Catherine Mturi-Wairi – Kenya Ports Authority MD took office in July

Johnny Andersen – the Norwegian last month took over the Kenya Airports Authority as managing director

Betty Addero Radier –appointed the new Kenya Tourism Board managing director in October

Aldo Mareuse – named Telkom Kenya boss in June after Helios bought out French firm Orange

Dan Kagwe – took over as Postmaster General at Posta in July

Nana Gecaga, a kin of Uhuru Kenyatta, was last week appointed managing director of Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Parmain ole Narikae – the former executive at Chase Bank is now managing director at Kenya Industrial Estates

Margaret Rugut Kibogy - Kenya Dairy Board chief effective May

Josiah Moriasi Arabu – took over in November as CEO at graft-tainted Youth Enterprise Development Fund

Mercy Gathigia – new boss at Kenya National Examinations Council which was named in chickengate scandal