Sugar import firm handed reprieve in cocaine dealing case

A company associated with Briton Jack Alexander Marrian, who was charged with trafficking cocaine worth Sh598 million, has been granted a reprieve in its bid to renew its sugar importing licence.

High Court Judge George Odunga faulted the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Authority for suspending Mshale Commodities Ltd’s sugar importation licence without granting the firm a hearing, saying such an act was unlawful.

The judge also nullified the authority’s letter dated August 12, last year suspending the registration of the firm as a sugar importer, and prohibited the authority from effecting its decision contained in the said letter.

Instead, the judge said that the court directs, “the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Authority to consider Mshale Commodities Ltd’s application for a new sugar import licence for the year 2016/2017 in accordance with the law.”

Through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, the company had claimed that the suspension was effected contrary to the law and in violation of the Fair Administrative Action Act.

Further, that the decision had exposed the firm to irreparable losses which may force it to close down as it cannot carry out its business.

The lawyer had told the court that the company was merely informed that the registration of its licence had been suspended owing to the fact that one of its directors had been charged at the Kibera Magistrate’s Court with engaging in sugar smuggling and transport of narcotics.

Justice Odunga said in his ruling that having considered the issues raised, it was his finding that, “the decision suspending Mshale Commodities Ltd’s registration as an importer of sugar was clearly tainted with procedural irregularities and cannot be allowed to stand.”

Mr Marrian, a Managing Director at Mshale, was charged with trafficking narcotic drugs valued at Sh598, 330, 800, alongside Mr Roy Mwanthi.

They allegedly committed the said offence on July 29. The two were released on Sh70 million and Sh60 million bond respectively.

According to the company, the charge sheet did not make any reference to the company or sugar smuggling. The company also claimed that there should be a clear distinction between its directors and shareholders. In addition, that the suspects had also not been found guilty.

The authority had however defended its decision saying that it had the power under the law to act in the manner it did.