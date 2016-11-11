Suit against wind power project flops

Corporate News

The High Court in Meru has declined to stop the Sh75 billion Lake Turkana wind power project at Loiyangalani in Marsabit County.

Environment and Lands Judge Peter Njoroge on Wednesday rejected an application by Marsabit residents to issue a court injunction stopping the project that is expected to add 310 megawatts of wind energy to the national grid.

Billed as the largest private investment in the country, the project is intended to reduce the cost of electricity by half. The court also confined the project to 87,500 acres.

Mr Justice Njoroge further referred the matter to the Marsabit county assembly to constitute a panel to mediate the matter for 90 days after which they will present to the court the findings.

“The county assembly of Marsabit has been given the mandate to establish a panel for mediation. The panel should see whether the parties will agree to settle the matter, failure to which it will proceed in court for full hearing of the suit,” he said.