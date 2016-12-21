Swiss International inks deal for Sh7bn Nyeri County hotel

Corporate News

Global hospitality firm Swiss International has signed a contract with a local company for the management of a Sh7 billion resort in Nyeri.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The company yesterday said it had struck the deal with Mlima Kenya Holiday Homes to co-develop and manage the Swiss International Resort Mount Kenya.

“Our partnership with Swiss International, which is known for providing exceptional hospitality service, will be a vital building block to support the success of the resort,” said Mlima Kenya Homes chief executive, Mr Ronald Ndegwa.

The resort will be Swiss International’s flagship property in sub-Saharan Africa and its second property in Kenya. Swiss International last week opened the Lenana Hotel in Nairobi, a property that it will manage on behalf of Chinese firm Zhonga Tien Investment Ltd.

The resort is set to open in early 2018. The development will boast a mix of villas and townhouses that will be put up for sale as well as a 100-room hotel. Five restaurants will be built on the site as well as a golf course.

Swiss International is hoping to attract Kenya’s moneyed to invest in the properties. Proximity to the Mount Kenya National Park is also expected to make the resort attractive to tourists.