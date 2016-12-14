Talks between KQ and pilots to resolve Jambojet employees dispute stall

Corporate News

Out-of-court talks between Kenya Airways and its pilots in a dispute over the leasing of aircraft and crew for the national carrier’s Jambojet subsidiary have stalled.

Kenya Airways yesterday told Justice Fred Ochieng that there were no ongoing negotiations between it and the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), while asking the judge to determine the suit.

Kalpa had asked Justice Ochieng to adjourn the suit to allow it and Kenya Airways to conclude negotiations that would see the suit withdrawn.

Mr Ochieng has asked the parties to return to court on February 7 for directions. Kalpa sued Kenya Airways to stop it from entering into a wet lease agreement with DAC Aviation East Africa. Wet leases involve the hiring of both aircraft and crew to operate flights.

Kalpa argues that the agreement between Kenya Airways and DAC will render the national carrier’s pilots redundant. “I seek more time to enable the parties negotiate. Our client informed me that there are attempts for conciliation,” KQ’s lawyers told the court.

Kalpa in September had told Justice Ochieng that negotiations were ongoing, and that the parties were close to a deal. Kenya Airways’ lawyers did not however attend the September mention of the case.

The judge on Tuesday held that he will on February 7 next year give Kenya Airways and Kalpa directions on how to proceed with the suit following the impasse on negotiations.

The pilots lobby initially filed the suit in the Employment and Labour Relations court, but Justice Hellen Wasilwa transferred the suit to the Commercial court, arguing that the dispute arose from a business agreement between Kenya Airways and DAC Aviation.

Kenya Airways last year leased the airplanes from DAC for the introduction of new Jambojet routes to Lamu, Ukunda and Malindi.

But the airline’s pilots argued that there were several capable fliers at Kenya Airways’ disposal that could be deployed to fly the new routes, hence it was unfair to also lease cabin crew for the flights.

Kalpa in its suit claims that KQ intends to use the leased aircraft on other routes, a move that will leave the fate of several pilots in limbo.

Jambojet CEO Willem Hondius in March last year announced while launching the Malindi, Lamu and Ukunda flights that the budget airline had leased a Dash 8 Q400 plane for the three routes, but will also be deployed on the Kisumu and Eldoret routes.

Jambojet hopes to tap into an anticipated increase in traffic on the three routes owing to the construction of the Sh455 billion port in Lamu.

The national carrier’s last week managed to avert a strike by its technical workers who are demanding better payment terms.