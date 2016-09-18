Three Kenyan law firms named among Africa’s best at Johannesburg awards gala

Corporate News

Three Kenyan law firms have emerged winners in this year’s African Legal Awards fete.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Anjarwalla & Khanna, Bowmans Law and Iseme Kamau & Maema (IKM) Advocates were recognised at a ceremony held in Johannesburg last week.

The African Legal Awards are an annual forum that seeks to recognise firms within the continent’s legal community that have recorded exceptional achievement and shown significant progress over the past year.

IKM Advocates, an Africa member of DLA Piper Group received recognition as the transportation and infrastructure team of the Year in conjunction with DLA Piper UK.

The award acknowledged the role the advocates played in advising the Kenyan Government on the Medical Equipment Services (MES) project, the largest health sector Public Private Partnership deal in Africa worth $500 million (Sh50 billion).

The high profile project involved the central procurement of supply, installation, testing, maintenance and lifecycle of medical equipment, training and construction and fit out works at 94 hospitals across the country.

Corporate law firm Anjarwalla & Khanna was listed as the African Law firm of the year in the large practice category having attained several of the milestones they had set out in their strategic vision.

The firm with over 50 advocates has in the recent past advised NIC Bank on its takeover of three other banks’ multiple existing lending facilities of $100 million (Sh10 billion) to T.S.S. Group of Companies.

Corporate and commercial legal practice firm Bowmans Law emerged victorious in two categories as the property and construction team of the year as well as being the best employment law team.

Bowmans recently advised Old Mutual Property on all legal aspects of their investment in the Two Rivers Mall.

IKM’s Managing Partner, James Kamau, said the success and strength of the partnership to deliver the medical equipment supplies project relied on strong collaborations as the transactions involved multiple jurisdictions.