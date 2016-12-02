Toyota deal adds Kenya tech firm CEO to billionaires list

Corporate News

Mr Mike Macharia, Seven Seas Technologies CEO. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Seven Seas Technologies co-founder and group chief executive Mike Macharia is the newest billionaire in town.

A recent sale of stake to the Africa development fund of Japanese multinational Toyota valued Seven Seas Technologies (SST) at an estimated Sh3.2 billion.

The transaction put the value of Mr Macharia’s 35 per cent shareholding in the company at Sh1.12 billion, just about 15 years since the company was started.

The tech firm is the poster child of his entrepreneurship journey.

At his swanky boardroom on Riverside Drive, it is hard to imagine Mr Macharia as the 25-year-old who “accidentally” started a tech company at a time when owning a mobile phone was a big status statement and the IT sector in Kenya was virtually non-existent.

“I don’t think the word billionaire fits. Maybe I am a billionaire at heart,” he protests matter-of-factly.

The venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho’s injection of Sh300 million ($3 million) into Seven Seas in return for a 9.5 per cent stake, however, confirms that Mr Macharia, 41, is indeed a billionaire.

A born Nairobian who grew up in the neighborhood that would later become Thika Road’s Garden Estate, Mr Macharia dropped out of a mathematics and physics course to become an accountant.

At the inception of Seven Seas, he had been working for a local IT company while exploring opportunities to study in the United States.

His journey would be diverted to Rwanda. His first contract involved helping the country’s national carrier set up its IT systems.

It was this contract that necessitated the setting up of the company, an initial partnership with Dutchman Rob Van Hoek — who left the company recently but retains a minority stake.

The ambition was burning. The name Seven Seas was meant to evoke the spirit of a company unlimited by geography or sector.

“Seven Seas aviation. Seven Seas hospitals,” Mr Macharia quips.

Rwanda proved a fertile ground for Seven Seas. Just as he was finishing the Rwanda Airlines job, the country’s military approached him with their own contract.