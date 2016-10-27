Trans Nzoia asks State to buy surplus maize to feed millions of starving Kenyans

Corporate News

Trans Nzoia governor has called on the national government to purchase surplus food from North Rift counties to feed Kenyans in areas that are hit with drought instead of contemplating importing.

Speaking at the ongoing ASK Kitale agricultural show, Mr Patrick Khaemba said the region has enough food to feed the about 25 counties which have been affected.

“We have plenty of food in this region which can feed the starving Kenyans. We only need a commitment from the national government on mode of purchase,” said the county boss.

He faulted the State’s disaster preparedness saying it was ironical that some Kenyans always starve owing to drought despite various strategies to ensure food security.

“We should move away from food security to food sufficiency. We should not be talking of hunger as a nation when a lot of funds have been pumped in projects like irrigation,” said governor Khaemba.

The county’s Agriculture executive officer Mary Nzomo said the county’s maize yield this year had gone up to six million bags up from last year’s five million bags owing to the use of a lime-based fertiliser.

“Our maize yield has been going upwards yearly since we began using lime based fertiliser to catalyse the acidic effect of D.A.P that was overused in the past,’ said Mrs Nzomo.