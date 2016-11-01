TransCentury moves to confirm Njiinu as CEO

Corporate News

TransCentury chief executive Ng’ang’a Njiinu. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

TransCentury has confirmed Ng’ang’a Njiinu as its chief executive officer after being in charge of the investment firm for nine and a half months in an acting capacity.

Mr Njiinu was until January 14 the company’s head of corporate finance but was appointed acting CEO after Dr Gachao Kiuna resigned from the position amid mounting pressure for the company to pay a Sh8.1 billion debt.

The NSE-listed firm has now made Mr Njiinu the substantive chief executive.

“Since joining TransCentury in 2008, Mr Njiinu has held various roles in corporate finance, portfolio management, business development as well as originating and developing opportunities in the infrastructure space,” TransCentury said in a statement Tuesday.

The company noted that Mr Njiinu was instrumental in a recently concluded fund-raising and debt restructuring which had piled immense pressure on the company.

TransCentury’s bondholders in March reduced their claim from Sh8.1 billion to Sh4 billion, lighting the company’s liabilities.

The firm also moved to reduce its finance costs by proposing a transfer of over Sh15 billion in existing loans from various financiers to Cairo-based Africa Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank).

Mr Njiinu holds an MBA in Finance and Investment Management from the University of Dallas, Texas and a Bachelor of Science in International Business from United States International University in Nairobi.