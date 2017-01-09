Troubled Dubai Bank debtor wins Sh3bn war against KDF  

Corporate News

Former Dubai Bank chairman Hassan Zubeidi (left) and Mr Patrick Osero, former AFC chairman. The firm, Torino Enterprises, Torino is owned by businessmen Kenneth Boit, James Cheruiyot and Patrick Osero. PHOTO | FILE

A private firm linked to the recent collapse of Dubai Bank has won a Sh3 billion land battle against the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The debt arose from disputed ownership of a 90-acre piece of land that the military appropriated 11 years ago and is now part of the Embakasi Army Barracks.

Torino Enterprises had filed a petition claiming that it owned the prime land before the Department of Defence (DoD) forcefully occupied it in 2005, thwarting the real estate firm’s plan to build residential housing units for sale.

The DoD has since built a demining college on the disputed land, making it impossible for Torino to repossess it.

High Court judge George Odunga issued an order compelling the DoD to pay Torino Sh1.53 billion with accrued interest from 2011, when the firm first won its battle for compensation, taking the total sum owed to Sh3.01 billion as of December 2016. The DoD must also pay Torino’s legal costs.

Torino had initially sued the government in 2011, claiming it had not been compensated for compulsory acquisition of its land.

Justice Jean Gacheche had awarded the firm the Sh1.53 billion together with 12 per cent interest from the date of judgment until the DoD settles the amount.

Torino in August filed an application before Justice Odunga, seeking to compel the DoD to release the money.

The judge last week dismissed the DoD’s claim that the award had not been catered for in the 2016-2017 budget hence could not be paid, and ordered the military to immediately release the funds to Torino.

“In my view, the reasons advanced by the respondent for the failure to satisfy the decree are flimsy excuses meant to deny the applicant the fruits of its judgement and I have no reason to decline to grant the orders sought herein.

“In the premises I hereby issue an order against the respondent compelling him to pay Torino Enterprises the sum of Sh1,530,000,000 together with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from July 4, 2011 till payment in full, being the decretal sum due and payable to Torino Enterprises in respect of Nairobi High Court Petition No. 38 of 2011,” Justice Odunga ruled.