Turkana to tap aquifer as water shortage bites

The Turkana County government is looking to tap underground water resources to boost supply to Lodwar town and nearby rural areas.

Acting county director of water Chammah Lotome said the Napuu Aquifer will be linked to the pipeline system that is being managed by Lodwar Water and Sewerage Company.

Mr Lotome said the underground water had been tested and found to be safe for human consumption.

“Due to ever increasing population and mega developments in Lodwar and Kanam Kemer wards the demand for water has increased forcing the utility to conduct frequent rationing,” he said.

The water will also be piped to Ekaales Centre where national cultural celebrations are often held.

Mr Lotome told the Business Daily, during a supervision of water projects in Kanam Kemer ward in Turkana Central Sub County, that the department has dispatched water officials across all the seven sub-counties to assess water accessibility as they repair broken down water pumps as a rapid mechanism to address water scarcity during the long dry spell.

In Kanam Kemer Ward the county government has drilled six boreholes that are good yielding and constructed two water pans for watering livestock.