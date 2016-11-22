UNDP admits flaws in supporting Bidco’s Uganda palm oil project

Corporate News

Bidco chief executive officer Vimal Shah.

The United Nations Development Programme has admitted flaws in how it admitted Bidco Africa’s palm oil project in Uganda into its programme that supports the private sector to generate jobs.

In a damning report, the UNDP has poked holes in the due diligence it carried out on Bidco’s Kalangala palm oil project, leading to the firm’s admission to the Business Call to Action (BCtA) in September last year.

UNDP conducted the internal review and published the draft report in response to a petition filed by Bugala Farmers’ Association, a growers lobby, challenging Bidco’s membership.

The lobby claimed that Bidco Africa’s Ugandan project had resulted in human rights violations as well as displacement of land owners and therefore the edible oils maker should not have been admitted to the BCtA.

While the Uganda High Court in September cleared Bidco of environmental breach charges, the UNDP now concedes that the “processes employed when admitting the Kenyan firm to BCtA “were not consistent with UNDP policies.”

“This investigation determined that human rights concerns (including complicity issues) relating to the land acquisition about which complainants have concerns, were ‘live’ — of great concern to at least some community members and unresolved legally,” UNDP says in its report.

“And potential impacts both to UNDP’s reputation and for local communities could and should, therefore, have been more robustly considered during the due diligence review.”

The BCtA is an alliance of several donors and institutions that challenges companies to use their core business to engage poor populations across their value chains, while contributing to sustainable development.

When admitting Bidco to the platform, UNDP’s staff concluded that the $9.1 million (Sh910 million) programme, which is backed by five donor agencies, posed “minimal risk” and would spur 60,000 jobs across the region by 2019.

The Bugala Farmers’ Association had in their petition to UNDP accused Bidco Africa of grabbing forest reserves and causing environmental destruction. The lobby also claimed Bidco failed to adequately compensate some farmers for their land.

Bidco has repeatedly dismissed compensation claims, adding that the land on which the plantation stands was properly acquired.