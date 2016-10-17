US kitchen ware maker Kohler targets Nairobi’s middle class

Corporate News

A Kohler diesel-powered engine launched in the Kenyan market last year. PHOTO | FILE

American kitchen utensils and bathroom fittings giant Kohler has announced plans to open a Nairobi showroom to tap the country’s fast-growing middle class.

The Wisconsin-based, family-owned company said on Friday the new dedicated showroom to be based in the upmarket Westlands district would cater for huge Kenyan demand for luxury and mid-range bathroom and kitchen products.

It will be the fourth such store in sub-Saharan Africa after similar ones in South Africa, Angola, Uganda and Mauritius.

“The potential of this market was clear and we realised the need to further strengthen our African roots prompting the opening of our dedicated office based in Johannesburg in February 2014.

“This office services the entire sub-Saharan region. The company will be opening a showroom in the first quarter of 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya and will drive further growth across the continent,” Kohler senior vice president – human resources and stewardship, Laura Kohler said in an interview.

Ms Kohler said the Kohler signature store to be opened jointly with leading East Africa kitchen retailer Kitchens & Beyond will, besides individual consumers, also target institutional investors in the vibrant and fast-expanding hospitality industry in Kenya.

It will stock more than 1,000 Kohler products ranging from faucets and sinks to toilets, bidets, showers and bathtubs.

“We are seeing a hospitality boom in Kenya marked by the construction of new luxury hotels and we will seek to provide our products to that segment too,” said Kohler vice president international business development Bernhard Langel.

Kenya’s rapid growth in disposable income as a new middle class expands in the last two decades has driven a boom in construction for residential houses with a focus on the highest-end of the luxury market.

At the same time international luxury hotel brands are looking to put money into East Africa’s hospitality industry, on the back of the huge demand for accommodation and hospitality products.

“Kohler is fast becoming the preferred brand for discerning designers and consumers in sub-Saharan Africa. The bold look of Kohler bathroom products will be one of the features guests can expect to enjoy in the new City Lodge Hotel development in the Two Rivers development.