US university awards Kenyan Sh10 million
Posted Wednesday, September 28 2016 at 21:27
Forty-three-year-old Kenyan conservationist Tom Lalampaa has won the prestigious $100,000 (Sh10 million) Bright Award prize by America’s Stanford University for his environmental conservation efforts.
Mr Lalampaa becomes the first African to clinch the award given annually by the Law School at Stanford University in California to an individual working on preserving fragile ecosystems whose efforts may otherwise go unnoticed.
Lalampaa was feted for his work in northern Kenya, where he focuses on ending conflict between rival communities.
“I must give the credit to the people I work with in northern Kenya,” said Mr Lalampaa of the win.
“That this award recognises the success of the work we are doing with the communities of northern Kenya, that is really special to me,” he said.