Uber eyes other towns after 2016 Nairobi and Mombasa conquests

Corporate News

Uber Kenya spokesperson Janet Kemboi. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

San-Francisco-based taxi hailing firm Uber has set its sights on other Kenyan towns after conquering Nairobi and Mombasa where it is now the most widely used taxi service.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Uber says it grew the number of Kenyan drivers four-fold this year, owing mostly to a 35 per cent price cut that came into effect in July.

ALSO READ: 800 Nairobi Uber drivers fault price cuts

The firm has so far signed-up over 4,000 drivers. In May, it had 1,000 drivers and had clocked eight million kilometres since launch in January 2015.

“Uber’s ambition is to be everywhere - any progressive, forward-thinking city that has a need for safe, reliable and efficient transportation and we want to be there. We are part of a broader mobility movement, establishing smart cities of the future and a big focus for 2017 is to start exploring options of where to go next in Africa,” said the Uber Kenya spokesperson Janet Kemboi in an interview.

Uber says it experienced a ten-fold growth in business during the year compared to last year. This was despite attacks on Uber drivers by rival street cabs at the beginning of the year.

“In 2016 our growth was boosted by about 300,000 unique riders who have taken a trip in the country in the past three months,” said Ms Kemboi.

In the July price cut, Uber lowered its rate to Sh35 from Sh60 per kilometre and reduced it charges per minute by Sh1 to Sh3 in addition to cutting price of short rides by Sh100 to Sh200.

The price cut triggered price wars with new entrants as battle for riders in Nairobi took centre stage.

After the July price cut took the industry by surprise, Dubai-based e-hailing firm Mondo Ride responded to Uber’s move by introducing a budget option, giving riders an extra choice to match their budgets.

Riders now pay a rate of Sh35 per kilometre and Sh3 per minute and a base of Sh100.

Safari service

Mondo Ride launched its services locally mid-January. Estonian-based Taxify also followed with its price cut.