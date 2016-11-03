Uber to appeal UK ruling on employment rights for drivers

Corporate News

The landmark ruling sets precedence for similar suits against Uber in the UK and all over the world. PHOTO | AFP

US online taxi hailing company, Uber, will appeal a ruling by a UK employment tribunal last week that found the firm acted unlawfully by not giving its drivers basic employment rights.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The London Central Employment Tribunal last Friday ruled that drivers of the San-Francisco based tech giant firm are workers that deserve the minimum wage and holiday pay. A hearing to calculate the basic and holiday pay is set for a later date.

The landmark ruling sets precedence for similar suits against Uber in the UK and all over the world. The UK is a common law country where Kenya, for instance, can rely on its rulings to make judgments.

“This preliminary decision only affects two individuals (including one who no longer uses Uber) and we will be appealing. There is no change to how we work with drivers in the UK or in Kenya - in fact, the reason for our popularity is because the vast majority of people who have chosen to drive with the Uber app have done so to be their own boss and to choose when and where they drive,” said Uber Kenya spokesperson Janet Kemboi in a response to the Business Daily queries.

The claims by the drivers residing in the UK were brought forward by GMB union in July. The ruling is set to affect Uber and other businesses operating under the same model.

GMB legal director, Maria Ludkin, said the victory will have a positive impact on over 30,000 drivers in London and across England and Wales.

Ms Kemboi said that ‘employee tag’ comes with restrictions that Uber drivers are currently not subject to.