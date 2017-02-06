Uber to compensate ‘hundreds’ of drivers affected by app outage

Corporate News

Uber entered the local market in January 2015 and is the biggest taxi-hailing firm in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Online taxi hailing firm Uber says “hundreds” of drivers who suffered losses during a three-day application malfunction that lasted up to Monday last week will be eligible for compensation.

Uber says it will pay the drivers an “average amount generated by trips per hour” multiplied by the total number of time that each device was offline during the glitch.

The American company said a technical glitch that has since been rectified caused the malfunction, which made it impossible for drivers using the firm’s technology to go online.

“Driver-partners who experienced difficulty using the app during this time will receive a payment to their account. For the time that a driver-partner could have been driving during the technical glitch, Uber will pay the average amount generated by trips per hour multiplied by the total number of hours that each driver-partner was offline during the glitch,” said Uber East Africa Communication Associate Janet Kemboi.

The hitch left most Nairobi drivers on the Uber platform out of work as customers competed for the few taxis that were available.

The service malfunction came in the wake of reports of driver devices stalling mid-trip or failing to end a trip when the command was triggered.

Uber is rolling out a new application in Kenya aimed at improving customer experience. The taxi hailing firm says that about 68 per cent of customers have updated the new application and they expect to get to the rest of the users before end of April.

The new app unveiled globally in November comes with additional features that, for instance, mark pick-up and drop-off locations to precision.