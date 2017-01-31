Uchumi losses narrow to Sh2.8b as net sales fall by more than half

Corporate News

Shoppers at an Uchumi Supermarket branch. PHOTO | FILE

Uchumi Supermarkets narrowed its net loss by 17 per cent to Sh2.8 billion in the year ended June 2016 on reduced operating expenses.

The NSE-listed retailer recorded a net loss of Sh3.4 billion the year before.

Its expenses dropped 32 per cent to Sh3.2 billion, with the company also benefitting from a lower asset write-off of Sh466.7 million compared to Sh1 billion a year earlier.

Uchumi’s sales more than halved to Sh6.4 billion, reflecting the impact of the closure of its subsidiaries in Uganda and Tanzania in October 2015.

Closure of the loss-making subsidiaries left employees and suppliers unpaid, with the company saying it is not in control of the units that are embroiled in court cases where creditors are seeking to be compensated.

Uchumi’s deteriorating performance saw it sink into a Sh2 billion negative equity from a positive Sh739.3 million a year earlier, with its auditor KPMG questioning the values of some of its assets that have since been overtaken by liabilities.

The retailer says it is seeking to turn around its operations by selling shares to a strategic investor, receiving shareholder loans and a possible franchise deal with retailers interested in riding on its brand.

“The board and management are focusing on a turnaround strategy which includes adoption of a franchising model, funding through shareholders loan, ICT improvements and supplier support,” the company said in a statement.