Uhuru orders State agencies to buy locally-made vehicles

Volkswagen Polo Vivo cars at the Kenya Vehicle Manufactures production line in Thika, December 22, 2016. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday directed ministries and government departments to buy locally assembled cars as part of a plan to expand the new vehicles market and attract more global automakers to invest in Kenya.

The presidential directive means that the government will guarantee companies assembling cars locally minimum volumes and allocate them a significant portion of the new car market revenues.

The government accounts for a quarter of all new vehicle purchases annually.

Mr Kenyatta’s directive is in line with a comprehensive motor vehicle industry policy that seeks to promote local assembling and gradually reducing imports of used vehicles that currently dominate the market.

German automaker Volkswagen became the first beneficiary of this policy, after the government committed to buy 300 of its Polo Vivo cars annually.

The vehicles will be made at the Thika-based Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers assembly plant, which Mr Kenyatta officially opened on Wednesday.

“Priority must and will always go to that which is manufactured, assembled or value-added to some level here,” Mr Kenyatta said.

“With the opening of this facility, I expect to see a lot of VW government vehicles. I hope the county governments will also buy Volkswagen cars.”

Industrialisation secretary Adan Mohamed told the Business Daily that the government has signed an agreement with the Wolfsburg-based automaker to buy 300 of the Polo Vivo hatchbacks each year.

That would automatically give Volkswagen’s local franchise holder, DT Dobie, a 10 per cent market share in the new passenger car market and intensify competition against Toyota which sold 969 units in that category last year.

The policy is already piling pressure on rival vehicle manufacturers to follow Volkswagen with local assembly lines that also qualify for exemption from import duty and excise taxes that are levied on fully-built imports.

Completely knocked down (CKD) vehicles headed for assembly plants are exempt from import duty (at 25 per cent) and excise tax (20 per cent of a vehicle’s value), giving them a price advantage.

Japan’s Toyota, America’s General Motors and French automaker Peugeot S.A. are currently seeking similar incentives offered to Volkswagen as they plan to start assembling their cars locally.