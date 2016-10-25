Uneven distribution of eye specialists aggravates Kenya’s blindness plight

Corporate News

An eye exam at Nyeri Optica Centre during the World Sight Day. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

More than a half of eye specialists (ophthalmologists) in Kenya are based in Nairobi as counties struggle with rising cases of blindness.

Data from the Health ministry shows that Kenya has 115 ophthalmologists, of which 60 are Nairobi-based.

This translates to one specialist for every 450,000 Kenyans living outside Nairobi county, a ratio far below the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation of 1:250,000 patients.

“Out of the 115 ophthalmologists, about 60 are in Nairobi translating to a ratio of 1:70,000 patients,” said Michael Gichangi, head of the Ophthalmic Services Unit.

“Some counties have ignored ophthalmologists and the unequal field distribution cannot allow us to say we have met the WHO threshold, but we are trying,” said Dr Gichangi in Nairobi last week as the country marked the World Sight Day. whose themewas ‘‘Universal Eye Health.’’

He said that if ophthalmologists were fairly distributed across the country, Kenya would meet the WHO recommendation of 1:250,000 patients.

Of the 39 million people living with blindness in the world, 224,000 are Kenyans, according to WHO.

A further 750,000 Kenyans are visually impaired while 28 million people worldwide have severe vision impairment.

This is according to a Lancet report titled ‘‘The Global, Regional, and National Incidence, Prevalence, and Years Lived with Disability for 310 Diseases and Injuries, 1990–2015: A Systematic Analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015.”

Seventy-five per cent of permanent blindness cases are avoidable. Last year, 237 million people around the world had moderate vision impairment while 690 million had near vision impairment, according to the Lancet report.

Dr Gichangi said that an additional nine million Kenyans are struggling with the burden of blindness, visual impairment and ocular morbidity.

The most common causes of permanent blindness and visual impairment in the country include ageing, cataracts (which are treated by surgery), trachoma, glaucoma, vitamin A deficiency among children, refractive errors and diabetic complications.

Others include allergies, injuries among industrial workers or during farming, and short and long-sightedness.

Dr Gichangi said that the high number of Kenyans becoming blind is also an indicator that they are living longer.

He said that 65 per cent of those with visual impairment are aged above 50 years.