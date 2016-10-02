Unga Group spends Sh470m on new silos as profit dips 18pc

Corporate News

Unga Group silos in Eldoret: The company declared a dividend of Sh1 per share, same as the payout for the previous year. PHOTO | FILE

Human and animal feeds manufacturer Unga Group spent Sh470.8 million on building new silos and an ICT system upgrade in a year when its net profit dropped by 18.1 per cent.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Expansion of the silos will allow the company to hold more stocks, helping to smoothen out shortages of raw materials and finished products. It will also enable Unga to buy in bulk, potentially gaining benefits of scale.

“Silo rehabilitation, new silos and grain intake projects commenced during the year are nearing completion; these will improve on in-bound supply chain efficiency and reduce costs,” the company said in a statement.

Besides the storage facilities, Unga also upgraded its ICT system as part of the drive to enhance efficiency in the competitive food business.

The 18.1 per cent net profit drop in the year ended June was due to the absence of gain from sale of a 51 per cent stake in packaging firm Bullpak Limited the year before.

Unga’s net earnings in the period stood at Sh508.8 million, down from the previous year’s Sh621.8 million that was boosted by a Sh192 million gain from the Bullpak transaction.

The company declared a dividend of Sh1 per share, same as the payout for the previous year. The dividend is to be paid on January 11, 2017 to shareholders on the record as of December 1.

Excluding the one-time gain, Unga’s profit from normal operations jumped 18.4 per cent to Sh508.8 million partly lifted by a 5.4 per cent increase in sales to Sh19.7 billion.

The company said its expenses, which were not disclosed, rose due to increased hiring and a higher spend on marketing activities.

This saw its gross profit margin drop to 3.4 per cent from four per cent. Unga says it expects the investments to result in increased sales going forward.

“Increased focus on marketing and advertising is expected to yield positive gains to our market presence across all segments,” the firm said in a statement.

Increased investment in distribution and marketing came as Unga introduced new products in the market such as Fugo Kienyeji poultry feeds, basmati and pishori rice under the Amana brand.