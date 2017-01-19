Veterinary agency says it has no staff to monitor fast food joints

Corporate News

Veterinary Services director Kisa Juma. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

The Department of Veterinary Services does not have enough personnel to monitor the many local and international fast food joints opening shop across the country, exposing the public to potentially harmful additives and meat products.

The department, which is under the Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries, says it does not have adequate field staff to man various border points.

This leaves the possibility of sub-standard meat and processed products being sneaked into the country without undergoing thorough health checks.

“Veterinary Services has officials at all border points and we follow consumer practice observed worldwide. But Mombasa is turning out to be a big challenge because there is so much cargo coming in,” said Allan Azegele, a food safety expert at the State Department of Livestock.

Dr Azegele was responding to a recent statement by American fast food chain Burger King, which said a pledge to stop using chicken reared using antibiotics in the US and Canada did not apply to the Kenyan market.

Burger King opened an outlet at the Hub in Nairobi in November.

The fast food chain did not declare its position on the usage of chicken reared using antibiotics in the Kenyan market.

Experts say heavy usage of antibiotics, which is intended to ward off infections even as the chicken are reared in crowded and sometimes unhygienic conditions, has aggravated the rise of deadly “superbugs” infections that resist treatment in human beings.

It is estimated that “superbugs” infections kill more than 20,000 Americans every year.

“So far we have 21 border points because the government has been increasing them to ensure faster clearance of goods.

“But we do not have enough officers to cover them all. The government has not employed more food safety experts to man these new points, forcing us to think of methods to cover all of them using minimal resources.”

The department has resorted to using part of its resources in ensuring faster movement of its officials to cover various border points.

County government officials have also been blamed for interfering with the functions of the department and in the process endangering the lives of Kenyans.

“In the last four years we have had additional problems brought about by the county governments and so there might be loopholes.