Why directors of troubled firms are calling in forensic auditors

Chase Bank customers queue to withdraw cash from an ATM. FILE PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

The ongoing investigations into the misappropriation of funds at the National Youth Service and the Ministry of Health have brought into focus the difference between a normal audit of an agency or company, whose outcome is published as a financial statement, and a forensic audit.

A closer look at the twin issues does point to the fact that not only taxpayers’ funds are being mismanaged but government entities and finance management systems are coming under intense scrutiny.

In the recent past, for instance, six public companies have gone through a forensic audit.

Shareholders had seen the value of their investments in these firms drop sharply, prompting them to want to know the reasons behind the declines.

The other two had taken the corporate debt route. Trading in the Chase Bank corporate bond was suspended on April 7, 2016.

This was after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) placed it under receivership. Although the Imperial Bank corporate bond issue was approved, it was never listed.

On October 14, 2015, the CBK placed Imperial Bank under receivership, a day before the bond was to be listed on the NSE.

The question many Kenyans have been asking is why a financial statement audit was unable to unearth the issues covered by forensic auditors.

The answer lies in the fact that in all organisations, management bears the ultimate responsibility for the financial statements.

This is principally because it is the management that sets up the accounting system that identifies, measures, records and adequately discloses an entity’s transactions and other events that affect its financial position and operational results.

That responsibility extends to selecting the accounting principles that appropriately reflect events that have occurred and for making other accounting estimates and judgments.

Second, the auditor only adds credibility to management’s financial statement — his responsibility being to express an independent opinion on whether management has fairly presented information in the financial statements.

During the audit, the auditor collects evidence to obtain reasonable assurance that the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements are free of material misstatement.