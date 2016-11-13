Williamson, Kapchorua in uncertainty after staff pay order

Corporate News

Williamson Tea and its associate Kapchorua Tea have reported half-year losses weighed by a drop in tea prices.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed tea growers face further uncertainty in the second half of the year following a court ruling that ordered a 50 per cent staff salary increment.

Williamson Tea reported a net loss of Sh263 million for the six months ended September compared to a net profit of Sh380 million in a similar period last year. A rise in production costs wiped out a 13 per cent increase in sales to Sh1.7 billion.

“High crops throughout tea growing areas depressed prices to very low levels last seen briefly in 2014. The cost of production continues to rise which when coupled with low prices has resulted to a loss,” said Williamson Tea in a statement.

Kapchorua reported a Sh89.6 million loss down from a net profit of Sh100 million last September despite a turnover growth of 29 per cent.

In June employees of the two companies had been awarded a 50 per cent salary increase by the industrial court. The award was to have the 2014 salary increased by 25 per cent and a second 25 per cent increment for 2015 salary.