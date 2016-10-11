New feature allows online taxi-hailing app Mondo Ride clients to pick driver

Corporate News

Online taxi-hailing app Mondo Ride has launched a new feature that allows customers to choose preferred drivers.

The feature seeks to make customers comfortable by helping them pick drivers that they are familiar with.

It also enables riders to provide details about their planned journey through chats.

“Riders are able to book a ride with their preferred taxi driver. It gives people a chance to ride with a driver they feel comfortable with and is reliable enough.

‘‘In a way, this feature will ensure that drivers do their jobs well so that they can be ranked best by the riders,” said Mondo Ride CEO Troels Anderson yesterday during his visit to Kenya.

The Dubai-based taxi hailing firm has also introduced a corporate booking feature that enables company employees to hail Mondo Ride taxis and later send monthly bills to their employer.

Riders without smartphones can request for a ride through an all-day call centre that the firm has set up and from Mondo Ride kiosks which will be opened in various parts of Nairobi.

“If there is something we want to do in Nairobi is to personalise and localise products specifically for Nairobi. The call centre will allow people with no smartphones to call in and book a taxi,” said Mr Anderson.

The firm’s charges will remain the same at Sh45 per kilometre and Sh3 per minute in addition to a base fare of Sh100 effective for the standard ride and Sh35 per kilometre, Sh3 per minute and a base fare of Sh100 for the budget ride.

The firm will also allow pre-booking of rides through the call center and the online platform. The advance booking option enables riders to book their services ahead of their travel.