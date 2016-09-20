Online micro lender iNuka Pap, Britam ink insurance deal

Corporate News

Online microfinance firm, iNuka Pap, has signed a deal with Britam offering Kenyans an “automatic” medical insurance cover once one has saved up a minimum Sh20,000 on the platform.

The cover, targeted at low-income households, will offer an inpatient cover limit of up to Sh200,000, with another Sh100,000 limit for chronic, pre-existing and psychiatric cases.

The product funded by iNuka Pap - dubbed inukahealth - is available on Play Store. It allows users to save using M-Pesa. “This is the real disruption in the health insurance sector,” said iNuka Pap chief executive, Waweru Kuria.

A number of insurance firms continue to create e-wallet services through mobile phones in an effort to boost uptake.

iNuka Pap will fund the insurance costs by sharing revenues generated through loans disbursed through the platform and subsidised by donors and investors.