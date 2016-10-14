Corporate governance, technology will drive the bank of the future

Corporate News

Retiring Barclays Bank of Kenya chairman Francis Okello. PHOTO| BD GRAPHIX

Francis Okello retired this week as chairman of Barclays Bank Kenya after more than 10 years on the bank’s board. During that period Kenya’s banking industry went through its most defining transformation and at neck break speed.

Mr Okello, who sits on a number of boards, insists that good corporate governance is critical to the survival of business in any segment of the economy and, if well executed, can give a company long-term competitive advantage.

He shared his experiences, insights and outlook with Business Daily’s Ochieng Rapuro. Here are the excerpts.

Let’s go straight to the point. Leading the board of a big public company such as Barclays Bank Kenya for close to 10 years is quite outstanding. Is there a reason you are leaving and what can you say were your experiences while at it?

I am leaving after serving my full tenure of professional engagements in line with the established corporate governance practices at the bank.

Being the chairman of Barclays Bank of Kenya has not been without its fair share of excitement and challenges.

Despite stiff competition, we have managed to keep Barclays Bank among Kenya’s most respected financial institutions with best in class key ratios, for example, in capital and liquidity.

Besides achieving consistent and sustainable returns to our shareholders, we have been at the forefront of offering relevant financial solutions to a wide range of customers.

Similarly, we have provided solutions to some of society’s emerging challenges such as youth unemployment, financial literacy and inclusion, women empowerment and entrepreneurship development through our Citizenship Agenda.

We have continued to be active players in the thought leadership space and to make our modest contribution towards the overall development of Kenya’s financial sector and by extension Kenya’s economic development.

During your tenure, Kenya’s banking landscape has changed significantly, if not dramatically. What in your view have been the defining pillars of that shift in terms of number and size of players, product mix and regulatory environment?

These changes have, in my view, been driven by a number of factors, including the rapidly changing demographics, a highly competitive business environment, disruptive technology and disintermediation of financial services.

The regulatory environment has also become increasingly dynamic and complex — and most importantly good corporate governance has been on the ascendancy as a critical pillar in driving corporate performance and sustainability.

Consumer preferences have changed too. How has the banking community and Barclays in particular responded to this and what opportunities or challenges have come with it?