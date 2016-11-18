http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3456822/medRes/1492691/-/njyjgvz/-/fred.jpg
Corrupt universities to be stripped of charters, Education CS Fred Matiang’i warns

Education secretary Fred Matiang’i. PHOTO | FILE

Education secretary Fred Matiang’i. He has warned that universities involved in corruption will be stripped of their charters. PHOTO | FILE 

By AGEWA MAGUT

Posted  Friday, November 18   2016 at  12:52

Universities involved in corruption will be stripped of their charters, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

The Cabinet secretary warned that universities that admit and graduate unqualified students will also lose their charters.

Dr Matiang'i also said universities that grant politicians certificates that they are not qualified for ahead of next year’s elections will be not be spared.

He spoke during the first graduation of the Cooperative University of Kenya on Friday.

Dr Matiang'i also condemned the rampant expansion of universities and said the institutions will only be allowed to set up satellite campuses after approval from the ministry.
