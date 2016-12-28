Cost of energy rises as national grid takes in more diesel power

Politics and policy

The Sondu Miriu hydro-electric power dam is currently generating 15 MW against a capacity of 60 MW due to the prolonged drought. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Electricity distributor Kenya Power has increased its uptake of expensive diesel-generated power, setting up consumers for the highest rise in monthly bills in the past 16 months.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Tuesday said it had exhausted the available options to cushion consumers from the impending cost of power shock.

The fuel levy, which is paid to diesel power generators, this month hit a 16-month high of Sh2.85 per kilowatt hour (kWh) and is expected to rise further next month with increased uptake of thermal power.

Homes and businesses consumed 856 million kWh of electricity last month, meaning the increase in fuel levy by Sh0.51 per unit translates to a Sh436 million burden on consumers in December.

Costly power is often an inflation driver in the economy given the pivotal role that electricity plays in the manufacture of goods and impact on household budgets.

News of increased uptake of thermal power comes only a week after the UN warned of an impending severe drought in Kenya in early 2017 — meaning the country could become even more dependent on electricity from diesel in the first quarter of the year.

“We are doing badly. If the drought continues we may see the costs rise further,” the ERC director of electricity, Joseph Oketch, said, adding that the instruments that the agency has previously used to curb cost increases have nearly been exhausted leaving little room for manoeuvres.

That leaves consumers with the prospect of higher power bills and a steep rise in inflation that hit a nine-month high of 6.68 per cent last month.

Consumers have in the past couple of months felt the effect of thermal power in their bills with the rise in fuel cost levy, which is often linked to the amount of power on the grid from diesel generators.

The fuel levy, which is set every month, rose for the second month in a row in November and the trend is expected to persist in the first quarter of 2017.

The ERC’s data shows that Kenya’s thermal power intake jumped 17 per cent to 154.4 million units last month, expanding its share in the national grid to 18.3 per cent from 15 per cent in October.

That share had dropped significantly following the injection of additional 280 megawatts (MW) of cheaper geothermal power into the national grid two years ago.