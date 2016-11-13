Counties face huge losses in State land rates proposals

Politics and policy

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

County governments could lose millions of shillings in revenue if the Treasury’s proposals to exempt government buildings from land rates and rent succeed.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich told the Senate that discussions were under way to have government buildings spared the levies charged by county governments.

He said the last time most government entities paid rates and rent was in 1999, adding that the former local authorities and government ministries, department and agencies have no proper records of the debts.

The Senate’s Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) chairman, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, expressed concern that the decision could deny counties a key source of revenue and hence cripple their operations.

He said Nairobi and Mombasa counties rely heavily (about 50 per cent) on revenue raised from local sources such as land rates.

The Kisumu Senator drew the attention of the Treasury to a public petition filed by Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero seeking the House’s help to compel the national government to pay Sh60 billion in rates owed to the county.

Mr Kidero said the government had failed to clear its debts amounting to Sh60 billion, mostly for unpaid rent and or rates.

“I am not sure whether government agencies should pay land rates. We are discussing with all stakeholders including county governments and the ministry of Land to arrive at a decision whether government entities should pay rates,” Mr Rotich said. He called for clear data to determine which ministries had paid up.

“All rates in Nairobi and other major cities should be managed by the Ministry of Lands because they have the Land Registration (LR) numbers for all government buildings and other installations,” he said.

He said the ministries, departments and agencies of government should pay user fees for utilities such as water and electricity to the devolved units and not rates and rent.

Mr Rotich, however, said the Treasury had cleared all monies owed to county governments.

Prof Nyong’o had demanded to know why counties have huge bills, saying governors who appeared before the Senate to respond to audit queries had blamed it on the Treasury.

A number of governors had said the huge bills were as a result of the Treasury’s delay in releasing funds, a claim Mr Rotich dismissed.