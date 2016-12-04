Counties need communication strategy if they want to succeed

Magazines

Youth remove a billboard following a county government directive. PHOTO | FILE

I was watching a Mozambique television channel while waiting in the hotel lobby of the Polana Serena Hotel in the capital Maputo some time ago, and couldn’t help but notice how enjoyable the advertising was.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Being in the audience research field at the time, I also observed the other viewers around me consisting of the guests and staff who were mostly Portuguese speakers.

It was fascinating to see them totally disinterested in the main TV content of soap operas and news bulletins, but then raise their heads and pay full attention, with faces lit, through the commercial breaks.

The ad breaks were dominated by mobile telephony brands that placed brilliantly executed ads with hilarious satire delivered by well known comedians within creatively scripted scenes that were a pleasure to watch and very memorable.

They were not just fun and games, however, as they delivered on the ad strategy with the key messages hitting home.

What struck me the most was the Municipio De Maputo’s (Matuto City Council) advertising that was aired in primetime on most stations, obviously aimed to reach a majority of the city residents.

The strategy behind the Municipio ads was to establish a sense of pride and create a feeling of ownership for all the great things that were happening in the city.

It provided conversation starters and pitched key messages that anyone could use when describing the city, not with bureaucratic speak, but in an everyday conversational style.

They were perfectly executed with panoramic and awe inspiring camera shots of Maputo laid over a bed of modern and lively music, with a silvery voiceover, and they not only spoke to those who live and work in Maputo, but to tourists and business travellers alike.

Finally, the ads also appealed to Mozambicans living in other cities who were looking for the best quality of life the country had to offer.

Back at the ranch, now that we’ve gotten over the fight for revenue allocation from the central government to the counties, and have shifted the attention to the ability of the counties to generate revenue, there is a need for a focused and sustainable communication strategy within each county government.

Effective communication does not happen on its own, and we all know that good work in government doesn’t speak for itself because the same media that places you on a golden pedestal today is baying for your blood tomorrow.

Machakos County is a case in point because it started off as the darling of the press but is now being harangued by the same journalists over corruption allegations and the administration’s infighting.

These types of pendulum swings can be mitigated by well rounded advertising and public relations strategies that are based on major goals, and which are measured regularly for effectiveness and improvement.