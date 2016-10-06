CRA plans more funds for county roads

Politics and policy

Road construction. Commission on Revenue Allocation will increase by ten per cent funding to counties for construction of roads. PHOTO | FILE

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting between officials from CRA and Laikipia county government at Sportsman Arms Hotel in Nanyuki, Mr Ooko said more funding would see counties do more on roads.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation will increase funding for county road projects by ten per cent, the commission announced on Thursday.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The commission's chief executive George Ooko said counties get 15 per cent of the funding from road development fund yet they have more roads to do.

He said the amount is the same that the defunct local authorities were getting, but since the counties are doing more roads it has been agreed that they get 25 per cent.

“There is already a proposal to increase the funding from 15 to 25 per cent because counties are doing more roads than other agencies like Kerra, Kura and Kenha,” Mr Ooko said.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting between officials from CRA and Laikipia county government at Sportsman Arms Hotel in Nanyuki, Mr Ooko said more funding would see counties do more on roads.

Categorized wrongly

Leaders led by Governor Joshua Irungu and speaker Patrick Mariru pitched for more funding for Laikipia saying the county is always categorized wrongly despite its many challenges.

“Our people do not want to hear about revenue sharing formula but what they want is money for dispensaries, water and roads. This visit will help you to understand us better,” Mr Mariru said.

He said despite its marginalization, the county has its share of historical injustices.

Mr Ooko said the commission was contemplating targeting specific wards within counties in the distribution of the equalization fund which is meant to help the poorest counties to catch with the rest.