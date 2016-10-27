Politics and policy
Counties urged to roll out school milk plan to boost health
Posted Thursday, October 27 2016 at 22:01
The government has urged 44 county governments to implement the school milk programme to provide nutrition, alleviate hunger and promote school attendance.
Of the 47 counties country wide, so far only Mombasa, Migori and Kilifi have adopted the school milk programme.
On Wednesday, Agriculture Principal Secretary Andrew Tuimur, said the government fully supports the programme as it had boosts children’s health and enrolment in the three counties.
Speaking at a second National School Milk Conference at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, Mr Tuimur called on governors from the 44 counties to borrow a leaf from the three counties to boost health, education and dairy industry.
The objective of the conference which organised by the Kenya Dairy Board was to promote the adoption of school milk programme by county governments for schoolchildren.
He noted that the programme would help alleviate the major challenge of malnutrition in children as well as prevent pupils from dropping out of school.