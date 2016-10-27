Counties urged to roll out school milk plan to boost health

Politics and policy

The government has urged 44 county governments to implement the school milk programme to provide nutrition, alleviate hunger and promote school attendance.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Of the 47 counties country wide, so far only Mombasa, Migori and Kilifi have adopted the school milk programme.

On Wednesday, Agriculture Principal Secretary Andrew Tuimur, said the government fully supports the programme as it had boosts children’s health and enrolment in the three counties.

Speaking at a second National School Milk Conference at Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa, Mr Tuimur called on governors from the 44 counties to borrow a leaf from the three counties to boost health, education and dairy industry.

The objective of the conference which organised by the Kenya Dairy Board was to promote the adoption of school milk programme by county governments for schoolchildren.