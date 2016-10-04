Country business confidence rises in September

Money Markets

Kenya’s business confidence rose in September, suggesting ventures including manufacturers are feeling positive about the economy and future prospects.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Standard Chartered-MNI Business Sentiment Indicator for Kenya said sentiment rose to a five-month high in September, accelerating to 63.7 from 58.7 in August.

Firms were generally upbeat, reporting rising demand and greater business activity.

The overall business conditions indicator rose to its highest level since December 2015.

“New orders surged to a new 2016 high, with the production and employment indicators also rising.

‘‘Firms expect upbeat conditions to be sustained, and are increasing their hiring as a result,” said the poll.